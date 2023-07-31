The Angels optioned Cabbage to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Cabbage lost hold of his near-everyday role as well as his spot on the Angels' 26-man active roster after the club acquired first baseman C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk in a trade with the Rockies on Sunday. Though the 26-year-old was versatile during his time in Anaheim with starts at first base and in right and center field, he hit just .206 with no walks and a 48.6 percent strikeout rate in 35 plate appearances. He'll get a chance to continue playing on a regular basis back in Salt Lake.