Angels' Trey Mancini: Returns to action Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mancini (illness) played four innings and first base and went 0-for-1 at the plate Tuesday in the Angels' 10-2 win over the Padres in Cactus League play.
Mancini had been sidelined for the past four days due to an illness before returning to action Tuesday. The veteran first baseman/designated hitter is batting just .125 over 16 at-bats through nine Cactus League games and appears to be on the outside looking in for a spot on the Angels' Opening Day roster.
