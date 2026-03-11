Mancini (illness) played four innings and first base and went 0-for-1 at the plate Tuesday in the Angels' 10-2 win over the Padres in Cactus League play.

Mancini had been sidelined for the past four days due to an illness before returning to action Tuesday. The veteran first baseman/designated hitter is batting just .125 over 16 at-bats through nine Cactus League games and appears to be on the outside looking in for a spot on the Angels' Opening Day roster.