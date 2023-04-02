Davidson picked up a save Saturday against Oakland, hurling four scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Davidson will presumably be the Angels' sixth starter the first time the team needs a pitcher to fill that role, but with Los Angeles getting a day off Friday, the left-hander was tabbed to stretch out in long relief for his season debut. He got through four frames in 41 pitches (25 strikes) and looked good in keeping the Athletics off the scoreboard. Fantasy managers shouldn't read into Davidson's save Saturday as any indication of him jumping into the Angels' unsettled closer situation, so those who roster him for his potential future starts and happened to have him in their lineup this weekend should see this as a happy, but probably one-time, bonus.