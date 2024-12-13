Davidson signed with the Lotte Giants of the KBO on Thursday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.
Davidson was in the majors for large portions of the 2022 and 2023 seasons before pitching nearly exclusively in the minors in 2024 as a member of the Orioles organization. He was designated for assignment late in the season before opting for free agency.
