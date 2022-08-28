Davidson did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and five walks over four innings in a 8-3 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

The only damage on the afternoon came on a Matt Chapman double in the fourth inning, but Davidson was all over the place as he allowed five walks on the day. In fact, he was pulled from the game after allowing a walk in the fifth inning. This was his second effort with five walks this season, and he has failed to record fewer than two in any single start. The southpaw will look to find his command in his next start which is scheduled for this weekend against Houston.