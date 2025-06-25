Angels' Zach Neto: Battling jammed shoulder
By RotoWire Staff
Neto jammed his right shoulder during Tuesday's win over Boston, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports.
Neto suffered the injury while attempting to steal second base during the eighth inning. He then made a wild throw to first base during the ninth frame, so the Angels pulled him as a precaution. The severity of his injury remains unknown, though the team may have more information ahead of Wednesday's series finale.