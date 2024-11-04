The Orioles extended Santander a $21.05 million qualifying offer Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rill relays that while Santander is unlikely to accept the offer, it allows the Orioles to receive draft compensation if the 30-year-old outfielder signs with another team. Santander appeared in 155 regular-season games for the Orioles in 2024 and finished with a slash line of .235/.308/.506 with 44 home runs and 102 RBI over 665 plate appearances.