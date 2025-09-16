Blubaugh will start Tuesday's game against the Rangers in Houston, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Blubaugh will be taking the hill on three days' rest, but because he tossed just one inning and 19 pitches in his relief appearance in Friday's 11-3 win over Atlanta, he should be relatively fresh. Prior to that appearance, Blubaugh covered 3.1 frames in a Sept. 9 relief outing in Toronto, so he should be able to provide some length in his upcoming start. He's made four appearances for Houston through the first few weeks of September, firing eight scoreless innings while striking out nine and walking three.