Manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Diaz (hand) is going to West Palm Beach to begin a rehab assignment with the Rookie-level Gulf Coast Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Per Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Diaz will resume his workouts with Palm Beach and is scheduled to play in his first rehab game Thursday. The utility man, who is working his way back from a broken hand suffered in early June, is targeting a late-July activation, per Baker. With that in mind, he'll likely get a decent amount of games under his belt in the minors before being reinstated from the IL.