Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Diaz, who started the last two games after missing four straight contests due to right shoulder soreness, is expected to move back into a utility role on a full-time basis moving forward after the Astros reinstated top shortstop Jeremy Pena (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. While Pena was sidelined for approximately two weeks, Diaz went 4-for-22 with a double, a walk, two runs and zero RBI while serving as Houston's primary shortstop.