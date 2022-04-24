Diaz will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Diaz and Niko Goodrum have now alternated starts at the keystone for five straight games following Jose Altuve's (hamstring) placement on the 10-day injured list. Though Diaz draws the start Sunday with southpaw Yusei Kikuchi on the mound for Toronto, it's not entirely clear if the Astros plan to deploy a platoon arrangement between the righty-hitting Diaz and the switch-hitting Goodrum while Altuve is on the shelf.