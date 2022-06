Diaz (shoulder) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz has been dealing with a sore left shoulder and will be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. He was available off the bench Wednesday but was ultimately held off the field. It wouldn't be surprising to see him available off the bench once again Thursday, but Mauricio Dubon will remain at shortstop and bat seventh.