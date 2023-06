Bregman went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Reds.

Bregman entered Sunday's game hitless in five of his previous six games, but he delivered his first multi-extra-base hit performance since May 17. His power production is down -- his .387 slugging percentage would be his lowest in a season by 35 points -- but he's still managed to tally 40 RBI and 39 runs scored across 71 games on the campaign.