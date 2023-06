Bregman went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-8 win over the Mets.

The third baseman has snapped out of a brief 2-for-22 slump with eight hits in the last four games. Bregman's 740 OPS on the year would be a career worst, but he's been mostly productive over the last month, slashing .301/.368/.476 over his last 26 games with four homers, two steals, 13 runs and 21 RBI.