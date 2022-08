Bregman went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-3 win over Oakland.

Bregman launched a two-run shot in the first inning that scored Yordan Alvarez, then doubled home Jeremy Pena in the seventh. Bregman now has home runs in back-to-back games and in three of his last four games. He extended his hit streak to six games, which also includes three two-hit games. The third baseman has a .400 batting average for the month and a .258 average for the season.