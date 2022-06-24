Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Yankees.

Jameson Taillon had a rough first inning, allowing the first two Astros hitters to reach base before Bregman's three-run blast. During a six-game hitting streak, Bregman has gone 9-for-20 (.450) with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored, and that span includes multiple hits in each of his last three contests. He's posted a .234/.353/.409 slash line in 67 games overall, but his recent work is more in line with what fantasy managers have come to expect of him in his career. With nine long balls this season, he's just three shy of his mark from 91 contests in 2021.