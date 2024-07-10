Bregman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Marlins.

Bregman was the only Astro with multiple hits Tuesday, delivering an RBI single in the fifth inning and a two-run homer in the seventh. The long ball was his second in four games, perhaps signaling a strong second half to come. He's batting .294 (25-for-85) over his last 20 contests compared to .254 on the year. The third baseman has added a .727 OPS, 11 homers, 44 RBI, 42 runs scored, two stolen bases, 18 doubles and two triples across 381 plate appearances.