Bregman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

He belted the first pitch he saw from Andrew Heaney in the fifth inning deep to left field, giving the Astros a 3-0 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Bregman has gone yard three times in the last seven games, batting .370 (10-for-27) over that stretch with 10 RBI, and since the beginning of June he's slashing .315/.376/.490 over 157 plate appearances as he puts a tepid start to 2024 in his rearview mirror.