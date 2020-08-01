Scrubb allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in one inning, earning the save in Friday's 9-6 win over the Angels.

Scrubb worked around a couple of baserunners to pick up his first major-league save in just his second appearance. He had a three-run cushion to work with, which may explain why Roberto Osuna wasn't used to close out Friday's game. The Astros' bullpen depth has been devastated by injuries early in 2020, so the 25-year-old Scrubb may be used in a versatile role in the short term.