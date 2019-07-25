Astros' Andre Scrubb: Sent to Astros

Scrubb was traded from the Dodgers to the Astros on Thursday in exchange for Tyler White, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Prior to being sent to Houston, Scrubb compiled a 2.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB in 47.2 innings (29 appearances, two starts) with Double-A Tulsa. It's not yet known whether the right-hander will report to Double-A Corpus Christi or Triple-A Round Rock.

Our Latest Stories