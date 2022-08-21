Astros general manager James Click said Sunday that Taylor has been removed from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land due to posterior elbow discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Taylor was placed on the injured list in early June with left elbow inflammation, but he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment Aug. 11. After his second appearance Tuesday for Sugar Land, Taylor's elbow was bothering him again, but Click suggested that the southpaw isn't dealing with a major setback. All tests on Taylor's elbow revealed nothing concerning, so the 27-year-old could be cleared to restart his rehab assignment after a few days of rest.