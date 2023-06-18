Bielak (3-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against Cincinnati. He struck out three.

Bielak has allowed a season-high five runs in back-to-back starts after giving up just 15 over his first seven outings combined. The right-hander has surrendered at least one home run in seven of his nine appearances, totaling 10 over 57.1 innings. Despite Bielak's struggles, he figures to remain in the rotation until Jose Urquidy (shoulder) or Luis Garcia (elbow) returns from the injured list.