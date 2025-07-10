The Astros are expected to select Matthews' contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Matthews will get a chance to show off his skills in the majors after slashing .298/.401/.504 with four homers, 16 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 31 games since the beginning of June. The Astros may look to use the 23-year-old regularly at second base while returning Jose Altuve to left field to provide aid for an outfield unit that has been hit hard by injuries recently.