Matthews was placed on the 7-day injured list at High-A Asheville with low-back discomfort Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 22-year-old hasn't seen game action since late April due to the injury and will be out for at least another week. Matthews was drafted 28th overall in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and has a .650 OPS this season in his first taste of the High-A level.