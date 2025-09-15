Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against Atlanta.

Smith has fallen into a short-side platoon, with Sunday marking his first start in Houston's last five games. He homered for the first time since Aug. 24 and for only the second time since June 28. While he's lost playing time and hasn't delivered much fantasy-relevant production of late, Smith has held his own with a 92 wRC+ across 473 plate appearances in his age-22 season.