Smith went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-0 win over the A's.

Despite starting the game on the bench for the first time this season, Smith put the finishing touches on Houston's blowout victory, launching his second homer of the year off Luis Medina in the eighth after entering the game as a defensive replacement the inning prior. The 23-year-old Smith has been swinging the bat well, logging at least one hit in his last five games. He's gone 6-for-15 with three extra-base hits in that span.