Smith went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in a loss to the Mariners on Saturday.

Smith accounted for four of Houston's 17 knocks in the high-scoring loss. Though two of his hits were doubles, both of his RBI came on a single in the third frame. Smith has four multi-hit games so far this season and is slashing .302/.393/.547 with four doubles, three homers, eight RBI, 10 runs and three stolen bases through 15 contests.