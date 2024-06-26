McCormick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

After starting each of the last three games, McCormick will be the odd man out of the Astros outfield on Wednesday with Houston clearing a spot in left field for Yordan Alvarez, who typically serves as the team's designated hitter. McCormick could be forced to the bench on a more frequent basis once Kyle Tucker (shin) returns from the injured list, though it's not yet clear when Tucker might rejoin the big club while he rehab program has proceeded more slowly than anticipated.