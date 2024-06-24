McCormick went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday against the Orioles.

McCormick's line isn't notable, but Sunday marked his third start in Houston's last four games against a right-handed pitcher. He had previously been losing playing time against righties to Trey Cabbage and Mauricio Dubon, but the absence of Kyle Tucker (shin) and lack of production from Jake Meyers have opened up playing time for McCormick. He's shown modest improvement in his last five starts, going 4-for-14 with a pair of homers, three RBI and five runs scored.