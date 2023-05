Julks is not in the starting lineup versus the Twins on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Julks will take a seat on the bench for the second time in three games. Chas McCormick is starting in left field and hitting eighth against Louie Varland and the Twins on Wednesday. Julks has hit just one homer over 62 at-bats in the month of May, and it's possible he could continue to lose playing time to players like Mauricio Dubon, Jake Meyers and McCormick if the mixed results continue.