Julks isn't in the Astros' lineup Saturday versus Tampa Bay, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Julks has been in a major 0-for-27 slump at the plate over his last nine games, so he'll get a day off Saturday to regroup. Yordan Alvarez will fill in as Houston's left fielder, Chas McCormick will serve as the DH and Jake Meyers will start in center.