Pecko (undisclosed) surrendered one run on three hits while striking out five across three innings Saturday against Double-A Arkansas.

Pecko was shelved for the first few months of the 2025 campaign due to an unspecified injury, but he's now made two straight starts at Double-A. He's had his swing-and-miss stuff working thus far, retiring eight batters via the strikeout over his first five innings of work at Double-A Corpus Christi.