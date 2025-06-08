Astros' Forrest Whitley: DFA'd by Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros designated Whitley for assignment on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was unavailable for most of the first two-plus months of the season due to a pair of knee injuries, and he's been ineffective when available with 10 earned runs allowed across 7.1 innings. Whitley, who was a first-round pick in 2016, could receive some interest on waivers given his prospect pedigree.
