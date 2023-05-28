The Astros announced Sunday that Whitley is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a right lat strain, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The injury is the latest in a long string of health-related setbacks for the star-crossed Whitley, who has yet to make his MLB debut despite being a fixture on top prospect lists since he was selected by the Astros in the first round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft. Whitley's lat strain comes at an especially inconvenient time for the Astros, as manager Dusty Baker acknowledged that the right-hander was in consideration to join the big club as a potential sixth starter after Houston recently began a stretch of 17 games in as many days, per Lerner. If the Astros do decide to incorporate a sixth starter into the mix, Whitley's Triple-A rotation mate, Ronel Blanco, now looks to be next in line for a call-up.
