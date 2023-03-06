Nova (knee) is participating in the Astros' minor-league camp and was available off the bench for Houston's 6-0 win over St. Louis in the Grapefruit League last Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 23-year-old infielder looks to be fully healthy again after missing the majority of the 2022 season while recovering from September 2021 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. Nova was able to make three rehab appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League in late June, but he didn't see any action after that, either due to a setback or due to the Astros taking a cautious approach with his recovery. Now that he's further removed from surgery and taking part in minor-league camp, Nova will likely open the 2023 campaign at High-A Asheville or Single-A Fayetteville.