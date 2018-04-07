Astros' Freudis Nova: Opens in extended spring training
Nova will open the year in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.
Nova has a chance to really break out this year, but considering he spent all of 2017 in the Dominican Summer League, it's not surprising to see the Astros wait until the short-season leagues open this summer to assign him to an affiliate. He will likely open the year in the Gulf Coast League before possibly earning a promotion to the New York-Penn League or Midwest League.
