Astros' George Springer: Heating up
Springer had two of Houston's three hits, including a solo home run to lead off the game in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.
The Astros' offense was stymied for a second straight day, but we're seeing signs that Springer's bat is beginning to heat up. The leadoff hitter has three multi-hit games over the last four games, which includes three solo home runs. His batting average crested the Mendoza line and stands at .224 after 17 games.
