Astros' George Springer: Heating up

Springer had two of Houston's three hits, including a solo home run to lead off the game in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.

The Astros' offense was stymied for a second straight day, but we're seeing signs that Springer's bat is beginning to heat up. The leadoff hitter has three multi-hit games over the last four games, which includes three solo home runs. His batting average crested the Mendoza line and stands at .224 after 17 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories