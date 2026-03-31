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Springer went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to Colorado.

His blast to left field off Tomoyuki Sugano in the third inning got Toronto on the board. Springer has left the yard in back-to-back games, and while he's only batting .158 (3-for-19) through four games, all three hits have gone for extra bases.

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