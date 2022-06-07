Neris was handed a four-game suspension after MLB determined he intentionally threw at Eugenio Suarez on Monday while warnings were in place, but the right-hander is appealing the ban and will be available for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Neris had already hit one batter and given up a homer during the inning prior to the incident with Suarez, and the veteran reliver is now facing a multi-game suspension. The 32-year-old will remain available for Houston until the appeal is heard.