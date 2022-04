Neris (1-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against the Diamondbacks, striking out two in a perfect eighth inning.

Neris made quick work of the heart of Arizona's order in the eighth and fell in line for the victory when Houston took the lead in the top of the ninth. The first-year Astro has yet to allow a run through three appearances and is solidifying his hold on the setup role.