Neris pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn the save in a 7-3 victory over the Athletics.

With Ryan Pressly unavailable to pitch due to a stiff neck, Dusty Baker turned to Neris to close the door in the ninth. Neris only needed seven pitches to retire the side and pick up his second save of the season. Neris has put together five scoreless appearances in a row to lower his ERA to 3.33 and his WHIP to an excellent 0.89. It is worth monitoring the health of Ryan Pressly to see if Neris could combine with Rafael Montero to pick up any further saves while the usual closer is sidelined.