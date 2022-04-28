Neris did not allow a baserunner and pitched a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday against the Rangers.

Neris entered the game with a one-run lead and retired Corey Seager, Nathaniel Lowe and Mitch Garver on only 12 pitches. Ryne Stanek came on to earn the save in the ninth inning. The closer situation remains ambiguous in Houston, as this was the team's first converted save since Ryan Pressly (knee) was placed on the injured list. However, if Wednesday's usage carries forward, it appears that manager Dusty Baker may prefer to use Neris in high-leverage roles, which may not always lead to save opportunities.