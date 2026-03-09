Brown pitched four scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, issuing just two walks while striking out nine.

Brown was nearly untouchable Sunday as he struck out nine of the 11 batters he faced. So far this spring, Brown's allowed just one run over 8.2 innings while racking up 14 strikeouts. The right-hander, who's already been announced as the Astros' Opening Day starter, is expected to anchor Houston's rotation in 2026 after pitching to a 2.43 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP and 206 strikeouts in 31 starts (185.1 innings) last season.