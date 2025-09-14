Brown (12-7) earned the win against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two across 6.2 innings.

Brown started out strongly by retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced and was supplied a six-run cushion by the Astros batters. He punched out only two batters (a season low), but he came away with his seventh quality start in eight games, and his 20 quality starts this season is tied for second most in the majors behind Cristopher Sanchez (21). Brown also ranks third among qualified starters with a 2.27 ERA (across 174.1 innings), and his 192 strikeouts is tied with Sanchez for eighth most. Brown is lined up to face the Mariners at home next weekend.