Manager Joe Espada said Meyers (calf) will report to Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder landed on the shelf with a calf strain just before the All-Star break in July and is now entering the final stage of his rehab program. Depending how many games Meyers needs to get back up to speed, he could rejoin the Astros as early as this weekend versus the Angels.