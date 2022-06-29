Meyers went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday against the Mets.

Meyers managed his first RBI of the season when he delivered a single to score Kyle Tucker in the fourth inning. He's been in the starting lineup for every game since being activated from the 60-day injured list and has collected four hits across 14 at-bats. Meyers will need to make more consistent contact -- he's striking out at a 50 percent clip -- to hold off Mauricio Dubon and potentially Chas McCormick in the long term, but he appears to be in line for everyday playing time for the time being.