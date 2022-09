Pena will not play Sunday against the Orioles after leaving Saturday's game, but he cleared concussion protocol, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Abrasions to the face aside, the rookie seems to be doing OK after he landed hard on a dive into home plate. The team will continue to monitor Pena on Sunday to be sure. Aledmys Diaz figures to take over at shortstop in the series finale ahead of Monday's off day.