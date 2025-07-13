GM Dana Brown said Sunday that it would be "a little early" to expect Pena (ribs) to be activated from the injured list for the first game of the second half Friday in Seattle, though the shortstop return shouldn't be far off, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Pena landed on the injured list in late June with a small rib fracture, but he recently resumed baseball activities by hitting in the batting cage and doing "light on-field work." The big test for the shortstop will be throwing across the infield, but he's progressing well in his recovery thus far and could seemingly be back with the Astros before the end of July.