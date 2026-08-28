Pena underwent X-rays on his left hand, which came back negative, following Thursday's 5-1 win over the Yankees, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Pena took a 96.3 mph fastball from Gerrit Cole off his left hand in the top of the third inning, but he was able to remain in the game. He finished his day 1-for-4 with the hit-by-pitch, an RBI and two runs scored. The ball hit Pena in the knuckle on both his pinkie and ring finger, and he underwent X-rays to determine if he suffered any significant damage. He appears to have avoided a major injury, and he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the Mets.