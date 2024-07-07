Loperfido is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

After hitting the bench for a three-game stretch from last Saturday through Monday, Loperfido had started in four of the Astros' previous five contests while going 2-for-16 with a double and two RBI. He'll cede his spot in the lineup to Chas McCormick in Sunday's series finale, and both Loperfido and McCormick will likely see their playing time trend downward once Kyle Tucker (shin) is able to return from the 10-day injured list after the All-Star break.